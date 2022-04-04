Labor 54-46% ahead in post-budget newspoll as Morrison shrugs off claims of racist tactics in his pre-election fight

Labor’s two-party lead has been reduced slightly to 54–46%, and has fallen in its primary vote. post budget newspaper, But Anthony Albanese would have a strong victory if the latest poll was reintroduced into the polls.

Second survey conducted by Ipsos, Australian Financial ReviewAlso shows Labor in good shape as Scott Morrison prepares to call May’s election.

A newspoll published in Monday’s Australian newspaper shows Labor’s primary vote at 38%, a drop of 3 points, while the Coalition stands at 36%, a point up from the previous poll conducted three weeks ago. Greens have risen 2 points to 10%

Labor’s lead of 54-46% on a two-party basis is compared to 55-45% in the previous survey.

The much-awaited newspole, in which the government was expected to see a jump in the budget, comes as…