Labor committed to fixing aged care ‘crisis’ as Anthony Albanese eyes election

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has pledged billions of dollars to fix the aged care industry – which he has dubbed as being in crisis – if Labor wins the upcoming federal election.

Mr Albanese used his post-budget speech to make his pitch for returning Labor to government after nine years in the political jungle.

“If we want to change aged care for the better in this country, we have to start by changing the government,” he said.

Mr Albanese’s $2.5 billion pledge includes round-the-clock nurses…