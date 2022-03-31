Labor is abusing its full power

What is happening with democracy in this country, leave the promise of transparency of this government?

Labor is abusing its absolute power and it seems those who oppose it are powerless to do anything about it as majority rule.

A few weeks ago, National wanted Police Commissioner Andrew Koster to appear before a justice select committee to answer questions about the three-week occupation of Parliament grounds by protesters.

Most of the lawmakers on the committee blocked his request, arguing the Independent Police Conduct Authority was an “appropriate place to review police operational activities”.

The IPCA this week complained that they were overworked. Not surprised to see close to two thousand complaints…