Labor MP Louisa Wall to resign

Labor List MP Louisa Wall has resigned this afternoon after 14 years.

Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

First elected in 2008, Wall’s resignation would be effective May 1.

Wall held the Manureva seat from 2011 to 2020, and has created a law for marriage equality, safe areas for women seeking abortions, and recently fought To record Paige Harris’ birth mother on the girl’s birth certificate.

In a statement confirming the move, she said it was an honor to represent and give voice to those in Parliament who were often overlooked.

“I’ve focused on giving communities and vulnerable people a voice. I’m proud of the work I’ve done to make Aotearoa/New Zealand a more inclusive country,” he said.

“My approach as an MP has been to identify problems and work to fix them…