Lacey Turner Remembers June Brown as ‘Young at Heart’

eastenders Actress Lacey Turner said she could chat with June Brown “as if she were friends of the same age”—despite their age difference.

Brown, who played chain-smoking Don’s Cotton on the BBC soap for more than 30 years, died at her home on Sunday at the age of 95.

Turner, 34, who was a teenager when she attended the program, said she felt “blessed and fortunate” to have “so many special memories of June”.

appearing on bbc breakfastactress who joined eastenders As Stacey Slater, in 2004, said: “It’s so real. You turn on your first day at work and you’re blessed with the presence of June Brown, Barbara Windsor and Wendy Richard … all these incredible icons.” This is just mind blowing.

“It’s really an honor to see him work for years…