Lack of oxygen tank in India, Australian fast bowler donating 50 thousand dollars donated IPL – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Amid a rising case of Corona, Australia’s quick bowler Pat Cummins, taking part in for Kolkata Knight Riders within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League, has prolonged a serving to hand to Corona in troublesome instances in India. Cummins has introduced a donation of 5000 thousand {dollars} on its behalf to satisfy the scarcity of oxygen tanks in India.

For the reason that arrival of the brand new wave of Corona, the variety of contaminated folks in India has been rising constantly. The listing of greater than two lakh contaminated folks is popping out in a day. There’s a scarcity of oxygen within the hospital, as a consequence of which persons are shedding their lives.

On Monday, Australian quick bowler Cummins launched a be aware on social media and shared the matter of help. He advised that he’s donating 50 thousand {dollars} i.e. about 37 lakh rupees to purchase oxygen tank on his behalf on this troublesome time.