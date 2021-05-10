ENTERTAINMENT

Lack of this vitamin causes white hair problem, follow these steps

Lifestyle. Due to increasing pollution and wrong eating, people have to face the problem of white hair at an early age. If you are also often troubled by white hair. It is common for hair to become white. Many times the hair of young people turns white and they try to color them black by various chemicals. But apart from this, if there is a deficiency of Vitamin-E in the body, then there is also the problem of white hair. There are many other problems in the body due to lack of this vitamin.

Almonds: Friends tell you that almonds contain a high amount of Vitamin-E which helps to overcome the problem of white hair. Apart from this, it also improves blood circulation in the body and scalp, which removes many problems. Apart from this, eating almonds also improves hair growth.

Spinach: Friends, for your information, tell us that consumption of spinach not only removes the problem of white hair, but also provides many health benefits to the body. Friends, besides vitamin-E, it contains many other nutrients which are beneficial for hair. Apart from this, eating spinach also improves hair growth. Spinach soup or juice can be drunk.

Brokely: Friends, Broccoli contains high amounts of Vitamin-E and C, which is very beneficial for white hair. Friends, in addition the potassium present in it strengthens the hair root, which reduces hair breakage. Not only this, eating broccoli also improves blood circulation in the scalp.

