Lady Gaga and BTS’ V stand cheek to cheek at the 2022 Grammys

Amid all the glittering hubbub of the 2022 Grammys — the style and celebrities, the performances and accolades — there is a moment forever etched in the cosmos, captured on video by a fan I would like to personally thank for their service.

@Ttaetae_Pteryong‘s video opens on the buzzing MGM Grand arena floor, where we see BTS’ V. He briefly glances back at the rest of his group and then, with the confidence of a thousand men, makes a beeline for Lady Gaga. Gaga, the epitome of glamor in a baby blue gown, greets him like an old friend.

They stand and exchange warm words. He touches his chest in a gesture of sincerity, she reciprocates by gently placing her hands on his shoulders. We don’t know what they say, but I hope he tells her ArtPop never got the…