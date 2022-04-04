Lady Gaga cries after Tony Bennett’s Grammy tribute

Lady Gaga was left in tears after paying an emotional tribute to her longtime friend and Grammy icon, Tony Bennett.

Gaga performed “Do I Love You” and “Love for Sale” after Bennett performed in a pre-taped video at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday.

An emotional Lady Gaga sat on the edge of the stage and cried after her Grammy performance. Getty Images for Recording A

After her on-the-go performance – complete with a video montage of the two – Gaga sat on the edge of the stage and cried, placing her hand on Bennett’s shoulder.

The duo’s album “Love for Sale” has been nominated for Album of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group and has already won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, making Bennett the second oldest …