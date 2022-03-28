Lady Gaga Helps Lisa Minnelli Make an Appearance at the 2022 Oscars

Liza Minnelli, who won the lead actress Oscar for her performance in “Cabaret” nearly 50 years ago, presented the Best Picture award on Sunday night with lots of laughter and a little extra help from Lady Gaga, who turned 76. Made the age-old through a few rocky moments on stage.

“Oh! That’s so exciting,” Minnelli said as the two women took to the stage to applaud after Jessica Chastain won lead actress and finished her speech.

“You see,” Gaga asked where she sat in the Minnelli wheelchair. “Public, they love you.”

Minnelli laughed as Gaga called him a legend and accepted a 1973 Oscar win for his work in 1972’s “Cabaret.” Then they got down to business.

“Overnight we found the 10 best……