Lady Gaga Helps Liza Minnelli to the 2022 Oscars as She Presents Best Picture

People are calling Lady Gaga “a class act” for the way she supported Liza Minnelli at the Oscars.

The “Chromatica” singer, 36, and the legendary “Cabaret” star, 76, took the stage together to present the final award of the night: Best Picture, which went to “CODA.”

“You saw it? People, they love you,” Lady Gaga told Minnelli as the crowd gave Minnelli a standing ovation.

Lady Gaga joins Liza Minnelli on stage to present the Best Picture Oscar. Nielsen Bernard / Getty Images

“You know how much I love working with legends,” the “House of Gucci” star continued, “and I’m honored to present the final prize of the evening alongside a true show business legend.”

“Oh my baby!” Minnelli intervened, looking lovingly at his co-presenter.

Lady Gaga also said that…