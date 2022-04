digital millennium

Mexico City. , 03.04.2022

One of the best performances of the night! Lady Gaga Surprised all the attendees on stage with an incredible performance as the singer dazzled with the song ‘love for Sale’, The album he shares with the 95-year-old singer-songwriter, Tony Bennett.

Accompanied by a group of musicians, Gaga stunned everyone with a powerful and emotional performance paying tribute to her friend. Bennett retired from the stage in 2021 due to his struggle with Alzheimer’s.

