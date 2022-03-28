Lady Gaga Praises Her ‘Kind’ Gesture To Lisa Minnelli At Oscars: ‘I Got You’

Lady Gaga is receiving praise for her “kind” gesture towards Liza Minnelli at the 2022 Oscars.

During the end of the ceremony on Sunday night (March 27), Gaga and Minnelli appeared on stage together to present the Best Picture award, which was won by Sean Heder. coda,

Gaga, whose real name is Stephanie Joanne Angelina Germanotta, begins her speech by praising her cabaret Actor.

“People, they love you,” she said, looking at Minnelli.

Gaga continued, “I am honored to finally present the final prize of the evening with a true showbusiness legend.” “She’s celebrating her 50th anniversary” cabaret, Oscar-winning actress Lisa Minnelli.”

Minnelli won the Best Actress Award for her lead role in cabaret in 1973.

During her performance, Gaga and…