Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Speaks: Hear Your Side of Tragic Situation – TMT Daily

Lady Gaga and her dog Walker went through a terrible scare last week when Walker, Ryan Fisher, was shot and the singer’s French bulldog was stolen in Los Angeles. Fortunately, the dogs had recently returned to their homes, and Fisher is recovering. Heard his every talk about the heartbreaking incident.

Loading...

Loading...

Moment of attack

In an Instagram post on Monday, Ryan Fisher described the moment he was shot. Remember seeing him One of lady gaga’s dogs, Asia, as she lay in a pool of her own blood. “Blood was poured into the wound from my gun,” he explained. “[and] An angel attacked me and lay down in front of me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even as she recorded that the blood coagulation around her small body was my own. ”

Loading...

He said: “I considered Asia the best, I thanked her for all the incredible feats we were together, apologized that I could not defend her brothers, and then vowed to save them. Will try it. ” . . and myself. I looked at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, grateful that at least she was ‘fine.’

Loading...

At the moment, Fisher explained that he is “still in a very close recovery with death”, and “will write and say more later.” But he publicly thanked the healthcare workers, writing: “You have truly saved my life and helped me get a newborn baby, I can’t thank you enough.”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Finally, Fisher added A note to gaga. “Your children are back and families are whole,” he wrote. “We did it! You have given so much support to both me and my family during this entire crisis. But your support as a friend, despite my painful loss from my children, was unwavering. I love you and thank you I will give. “

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Possible objective

The reason for the attack on Ryan Fisher and Lady Gaga’s Dogs Still not clear. Most of the evidence at hand comes from a surveillance video from a house on the street of the attack. The video shows Fisher walking on the sidewalk when a car pulls up next to him, two men get out, and begin wrestling with him. Suddenly, a gunshot is heard.

Loading...

After the gunshot, Fisher can be heard shouting: “Help me, I’ve been shot. I have been shot. Bap Ray. “Officer Jeff Lee said he believed the hand of a semiconductor was used in the attack.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Case status

The police department has still not made any arrests in the case, nor have they released any information about the woman. Lady Gaga’s dogs returned. Captain Stacey D. through the Department’s spokesman. “Investigators are still working on the case, and the investigation is still ongoing,” Spell said in an email on Monday.

Loading...

He said he would not yet discuss the woman who returned the dogs “due to active criminal investigation and for their safety.” However, by a report The Associated Press Along with Ryan Fisher and the attack on the dogs, department captain Jonathan Tippe said the woman looked “uninvited and unintelligible”.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The woman had allegedly found the dogs tied to a pole and recognized them as Gaga’s missing dogs. He then brought them to the nearest police station in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Gaga is on the moon that the dogs were found safely, and said that she would “happily” pay the woman who saved them a $ 500,000 reward.

Loading...

Gaga is currently in Rome, Italy, Shooting a movie, But it is safe to say that she is not thrilled to get her dogs back.

Loading...