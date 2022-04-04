Lady Gaga’s Emotional Performance at 2022 Grammys

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga may have skipped the Oscars red carpet this year, but she didn’t miss the opportunity to make a Lady Gaga Entrance™ at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, April 3. The singer/actor/Liza Minnelli whisperer is up for five awards, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year, for her jazz album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale. In fact, by the time she stepped foot on the red carpet, Gaga and Bennett had already won a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

In addition to her five nominations, Gaga performed “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Bennett,…