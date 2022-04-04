Lady Gaga’s Grammy Performance: Glam Jazz Songs and a Tony Bennett Introduction

Lady Gaga performed “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” from her album “Love for Sale” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, which she recorded with longtime friend and duet partner Tony Bennett.

Bennett then offered a videotaped introduction to his duet partner, offering a simple and sincere, “Hello everyone, please welcome Lady Gaga!” Gaga brought the house down with a high-energy rendition of “Love for Sale” with a big band arrangement of the Cole Porter standard. Gaga, glam in a mint strapless gown adorned with a large bow, then took things slow to belt out a jazzy piano-filled rendition of “Do I Love You.” Video screens in the background show footage of Gaga and Bennett recording records in the studio. The performance was…