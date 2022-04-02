La’eeb unveiled as official mascot for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA has unveiled La’eeb as the official mascot for this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player. “He belongs to a parallel mascot-verse that is indescribable – everyone is invited to interpret what it looks like. La’eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves as ‘Now is All’, FIFA in a statement said.

La’eeb was unveiled during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw, which took place on Friday in Doha.

Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director-General, Marketing, Communications and Tournament Experience, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said: “We are delighted to unveil La’eeb as the Official Mascot for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the…