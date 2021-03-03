LAH vs ISL Fantasy Prediction: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Best Fantasy Picks for Pakistan Super League | sport

LAH vs ISL Fantasy Prediction: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – 4 March 2021 (Karachi). Mohammad Hafeez, Alex Hales and Shaheen Afridi will be the players to watch out for.

Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United in the PSL 2021 league match aka Pakistan Super League, which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan’s Premier T20 competition is finally here.

Lahore Qalandars have won three out of four games in the competition. Shaheen Afridi has been outstanding in bowling, while Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman are batting well. The form of Ben Dunk and David Wiese is a huge positive for this side.

Islamabad United have also won three of their four matches, and they want to continue their momentum. Alex Hales is batting well for the team, while Sterling also proved his class in the last game. They are a balanced side with seven bowling options in their playing XI.

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The innings score on this ground is 170 runs in this PSL season.

Total Games: 13; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 0; Bats 2N d Won: 13.

Match Details:

Time:- 7.30 pm, live on Sony Six / HD

Potential XI for both sides: –

Lahore Kalander – Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Zeeshan Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal.

Islamabad united – Paul Sterling, Alex Hales, Rohel Nazir, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Musa, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Squad must have 5 players

Alex Hales, Paul Sterling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and Shaheen Afridi.

LAH vs ISL team wicket-keeper

Rohel Nazir (Price 8) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Nazir is a young top-order batsman, and played a brilliant 34-run knock in the last game.

LAH vs ISL Team Batsmen

Fakhar Zaman (Price 9.5) and Joe Denali (Price 8.5) Lahore will be our batsman of the Qalandars. Zaman scored 325 runs at an average of 27.08 last season, while he has scored 189 runs at PSL 2021 this season at an average of 63.00. Denali recently scored 223 runs in the BBL, while he can also play a few overs.

Alex Hales (Price 10.5) and Paul Sterling (Price 9) Islamabad United will have our batsmen. Hales was the highest run-scorer in BBL 10, while he has scored 139 runs in PSL 2021 at a strike-rate of 171.60. Sterling has scored over 5700 T20 runs in his career, while he scored a brilliant half-century in the last game. Both of them are top-ranked players.

LAH vs ISL Team all-rounders

Fahim Ashraf (Price 9) We will have an all-rounder from Islamabad United. Faheem is a prolific all-rounder, and has scored 49 runs in PSL 2021, while he has taken four wickets.

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 10) Lahore will be our all-rounder from Qalandars. Hafeez has scored 181 runs at an average of 90.50 in the tournament, while his strike-rate has been 175.72. He is a world class player.

LAH vs ISL Team Bowlers

Hasan Ali (Price 9) and Mohammad Wasim (Price 8) Islamabad United will have our bowlers. Ali has taken six wickets in the tournament with an economy of 5.56, while Wasim has taken four wickets. Both are bowling well in this competition.

Shaheen Afridi (Price 9.5) and Haris Rauf (Price 8.5) Lahore will be our bowler of the Qalandars. Afridi took 17 wickets last season, while he scored nine runs this season with an economy of 7.06. Rauf has also taken four wickets in PSL 2021. Both of them are international level bowlers.

Match Prediction: Lahore Qalandars will be the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Mohammad Hafeez and Alex Hales

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain’s picks + Shaheen Afridi and Paul Sterling

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on an in-depth and nuanced analysis of the players pitching in the match, a basis for pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article presenting your side as a guide for the match and the players.