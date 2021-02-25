LAH vs MUL Fantasy Prediction: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultan Best Fantasy Picks for Pakistan Super League | sport

LAH vs MUL Fantasy Prophecy: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans – 26 February 2021 (Karachi). Mohammed Rizwan, James Vince, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Hafeez are the players to watch in fantasy teams.

Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans, aka Pakistan Super League, in the league match of PSL 2021, which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan’s Premier T20 competition is finally here.

Lahore Qalandars have won their opening two matches, and they want to continue their momentum. In bowling, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been outstanding, while Rashid has left for international duties. Mohammad Hafeez is the most stable batsman of this side, while Zaman is also batting well.

Multan Sultans have lost their opening two games, and they have a strong team to bounce back. Mohammad Rizwan topped his game, while Vince also fired in the last game. Carlos Brathwaite and Shahid Afridi are bowling brilliantly, while Tanveer needs to use his experience.

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The innings score on this ground is 163 runs in this PSL season.

Total Games: 4; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 0; Bats 2N d Won: ६.

Match Details:

Time:- 3.30 PM, Live on Sony Six / HD

Potential XI for both sides: –

Lahore Kalander – Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal, Maaz Khan.

Multan sultan – Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Squad must have 5 players

Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, James Vince and Fakhar Zaman.

LAH vs MUL team wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan (Price 10) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Rizwan scored 198 runs at an average of 98.50 in the recent T20I series against South Africa, while he has scored 112 runs in a few matches this season.

Lah vs Mul Team Batsmen

Fakhar Zaman (Price 9.5) and Joe Denali (Price 8.5) Lahore will be our batsman of the Qalandars. Zaman scored 325 runs at an average of 27.08 last season, while he has scored 97 runs in a few matches this season. Denali recently scored 223 runs in the BBL, while he can also play a few overs.

James Vince (Price 9.5) and Sohaib Maqsood (Price 8.5) Multan Sultans will be our batsmen. Vince scored 537 runs in the BBL at an average of 38.36, while he has scored 100 runs in a couple games in PSL 2021. Maqsood scored 393 runs in the National T20 Cup 2020 at a strike-rate of 163.94. Both of them are aggressive players.

Lah vs Mul Team all-rounders

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 10) Lahore will be our all-rounder from Qalandars. Hafeez is a world-class batsman, and scored 312 runs at an average of 39.00 last season, while he took three wickets in bowling. He has scored 106 runs in PSL 2021 so far.

Carlos Brathwaite (Price 8.5) and Shahid Afridi (Price 8.5) Multan will be our all-rounder from the Sultans. Afridi has taken 344 T20 wickets in his career, while Brathwaite took 16 wickets in BBL. Both of them have taken one or two wickets on each wicket in the tournament.

Lah vs Mul Team Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi (Price 9.5) and Haris Rauf (Price 8.5) Lahore will be our bowlers from Kalandars. Afridi took 17 wickets from an economy of 7.11 last season, while Rauf scored ten runs. Haris has taken three wickets in a match this season, while Afridi has taken four wickets in one-two matches.

Shahnawaz Dhani (Price 8) Multan Sultans will be our bowlers. Dhani made his debut in the last game and took a few wickets.

Match Prediction: Lahore Qalandars will be the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + James Vince and Shaheen Afridi

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on an in-depth analysis and nuanced analysis of the pitching players, a pitch report and other reasoning. Include a set of factors when crafting your own side with this article as a guide for matches and players.