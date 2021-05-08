Lahore Murder: Sirfir Aashik kills British girl in death in Pakistan

A British student living in Pakistan proposed to the British girl for marriage, when the girl refused, she was murdered.

Actually, British student Mahira Zulfiqar came to Pakistan to attend a wedding. But in Britain, Pakistan has been put on the black list of Corona. In such a situation, on returning from here, a lot of fees are charged at the time of quarantine. To avoid this, Myra stayed in Pakistan. Mahira lived in London and was studying law there.

Wanted to force marriage

Saad and Zaheer wanted to marry Myra forcibly. He also threatened Myra. However, the police also met him. Instead of taking action on both, the police took Mahira’s friend into custody. Mahira was hit by two bullets.