Lahtinen Tabbed Academic All-District – Women’s Basketball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball junior Lotta-Maj Lahtinen was selected to the 2021 Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performance on the field and in the classroom, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Thursday.

A two-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree, Lahtinen carries a 3.58 grade-point average in the business administration program at Georgia Tech. The ACC’s Most Improved Player, Lahtinen led the Yellow Jackets in scoring this season, averaging 15.0 points per game. Lahtinen posted 18 games scoring in double-figures, including 14 with 15 points or more. She set a career-high in scoring, dropping 30 points against NC State. Additionally, Lahtinen also earned All-ACC honors, being tabbed to the first team by the Blue Ribbon Panel and second team by the head coaches. Lahtinen capped her junior season being named WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention.

Lahtinen is one of three student-athletes representing the Atlantic Coast Conference on the list, joining Louisville’s Dana Evans and NC State’s Elissa Cunane.

First-team academic all-district honorees advance to the academic all-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in late May.

To view the complete list of honorees, please click here.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.