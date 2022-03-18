‘Laila’ Nawazuddin’s magic and Tiger Shroff’s action, then what else is needed to see!





Bollywood also makes science fiction with spices. To taste the colors of Holi, as many spices and dry fruits can be added to Gujiya – its taste is visible in the trailer of Heropanti 2. Just a day before Holi, the trailer of Heropanti 2 featuring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in interesting roles has been released. Heropanti watchers should know that this is not a sequel to the first part.

Only the main character of Heropanti i.e. Apne Bablu (Tiger) will be seen. It can definitely be nice to see Tiger and Nawaz together in the frame. Nawaz is known for playing different roles, and Tiger has a class of his own. Both are not actors standing on the same line.

Nawazuddin in Heropanti.

Overall, the story of the film has one hero and one villain. The villain is Laila (Nawazuddin). Laila is a criminal but of the new age. He is a notorious criminal of cyber world. Full of whimsy. The cynicism and gossip will be revealed at the very beginning of the trailer. He is also an amateur magician. Now that Bablu is the hero, then naturally he too will be a genius of the cyber world. Such a genius who is also a tremendous fighter and cannot believe seeing his stunts. It is clear that a tremendous confrontation can be seen between Laila and Bablu.

Whatever stunts you have seen Tiger doing in films so far, he can be seen going towards the next level in Heropanti. The trailer can be considered as evidence. The dialogue-action and everything spicy is excellent. But it is not at all that you have never seen him in Mumbai masala films. VFX has also been used a lot in stunts. You can understand by looking at the scenes. By the way, if it is a science fiction film, then there should be no place for so many buts. It would be better not to explore such possibilities in the trailer of Heropanti 2.

You can watch the trailer of Heropanti 2 below:-

The only thing in the Heropanti 2 trailer that gives some hope to Tiger’s film is definitely the presence of Nawazuddin. Nawaz is once again in a whimsical character that suits him. Before this, you must have seen Nawaz’s eccentric roles in films and some webseries. But this sounds like a bit of fun too. On repeat, Nawaz’s look is supporting his eccentric character. Her eccentricity is seen in her look dress and “erratic behavior” in the trailer. Negative Erratic Behavior The character is somewhat similar to that of Ashutosh Rana, Lajja Shankar Pandey in Sangharsh

Laila i.e. Nawaz uses lipstick and nail polish like a woman. Like a woman, a criminal who is fond of decoration is so dangerous that it is horrifying to see him murder. In the film, Nawaz is responsible for all the madness in the world and Tiger is responsible for the stunts. This is all in the trailer of Heropanti 2. Two things are clear. One, when Tiger and Nawaz are there, then other things don’t matter. Shuddh Masala is an entertainer. Heropanti was a huge success. Heropanti 2 can also show charisma at the box office.

Heropanti 2 is directed by Amjad Khan. Apart from Tiger-Irrfan, the film also stars Tara Sutaria, Zakir Hussain and Amrita Singh in important roles. Tara is opposite Tiger. The action entertainer will be released on the occasion of Eid. However, Heropanti 2 will have to go through a clash at the box office. Because on this day Ajay Devgan and Amitabh Bachchan’s thriller drama ‘Runway 34’ is being released. The film is said to be inspired by a true incident that happened in the year 2015. Having two big films face to face on the same day can harm the cinema makers. Although it is also history that two entertaining films released together managed to garner audiences and both became hits together.