ENTERTAINMENT

Laila Web Series Cast, All Parts, Watch Online

Avatar
By
Posted on
Laila Web Series Cast

Laila is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Big Movie Zoo App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Ada Khan. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Big Movie Zoo app and website can watch all episodes of the web series on 2 April 2021. Laila Episodes web series is directed by Anirudh Kumar. BMZ WORLDWIDE (OPC) PVT.LTD. is the producer of the web series. This web series is divided into many parts.

Laila is the cunning story of a woman, whose biggest weapon is her bosomy body. Big Movie Zoo is a new OTT app like Kooku, Ullu. This story is of such a beautiful and clever girl, who does not even know the people who fall in the trap, she gets robbed of everything. To know, see Laila’s story…

Laila Web Series Cast

Contents hide
1 Laila Web Series Wiki and Crew
1.1 Laila Trailer
1.1.1 Laila Web Series Cast and Details
1.1.1.1 Where to watch Big Movie Zoo Laila?

Laila Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Laila
Director Anirudh Kumar
Producer Anirudh kumar
Written by/Story Anirudh Kumar
Screenplay Anirudh Kumar
Production Company BMZ WORLDWIDE (OPC) PVT.LTD.
Lead Cast Ada Khan |
Genre Cheating
Thriller
Romance
Total Episodes 3
Country India
Music Rajesh
Cinematographer Rajesh
Releasing Date 2 April 2020
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Big Movie Zoo

Laila Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the Tandoor trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Also Read: [Ullu] Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Cast

Laila Web Series Cast and Details

Ada Khan |

Where to watch Big Movie Zoo Laila?

Legally you can watch Laila web series on Big Movie Zoo Movies app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top