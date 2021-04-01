Laila Web Series Cast, All Parts, Watch Online

Laila is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Big Movie Zoo App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Ada Khan. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Big Movie Zoo app and website can watch all episodes of the web series on 2 April 2021. Laila Episodes web series is directed by Anirudh Kumar. BMZ WORLDWIDE (OPC) PVT.LTD. is the producer of the web series. This web series is divided into many parts.

Laila is the cunning story of a woman, whose biggest weapon is her bosomy body. Big Movie Zoo is a new OTT app like Kooku, Ullu. This story is of such a beautiful and clever girl, who does not even know the people who fall in the trap, she gets robbed of everything. To know, see Laila’s story…

Laila Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Laila Director Anirudh Kumar Producer Anirudh kumar Written by/Story Anirudh Kumar Screenplay Anirudh Kumar Production Company BMZ WORLDWIDE (OPC) PVT.LTD. Lead Cast Ada Khan | Genre Cheating

Thriller

Romance Total Episodes 3 Country India Music Rajesh Cinematographer Rajesh Releasing Date 2 April 2020 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Big Movie Zoo

Laila Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the Tandoor trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Also Read: [Ullu] Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Cast

Laila Web Series Cast and Details

Ada Khan |

Where to watch Big Movie Zoo Laila?

Legally you can watch Laila web series on Big Movie Zoo Movies app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.