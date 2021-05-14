ENTERTAINMENT

Lailla Private Detective Web Series BigMovieZoo: Cast, Actress, Watch

wBig Movie Zoo has released the trailer of a new web series featuring Drama, and romance. Whose name is Watch Lailla Private Detective Web Series Big Movie Zoo Web Series .

Today we will talk about the Watch Lailla Private Detective Web Series Web Series Big Movie Zoo Original Watch Online Star Cast Full Episodes.

Lailla Private Detective Web Series Cast

Lailla Private Detective is an upcoming Indian Hindi language Web Series, Directed by Irfan Sheikh .

It will release through Big Movie Zoo where you can watch online and HD download,

Star Cast, Actress Name, Big Movie Zoo

Web Series Name

▪Lailla Private Detective Web Series (Big Movie Zoo) 2021

Type

▪Drama

▪Romantic

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Big Movie Zoo.APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Hindi

Director

▪coming soon

Web Series Cast, Actress Name

  1. Sharanya jit kaur

Produced by

▪Big Movie Zoo

▪All Episodes

Release Date Big Movie Zoo

Big Movie Zoo Web Web series Releasing on 21th May 2021 Only Big Movie Zoo ott App.

Official Trailer

Watch Now

Review Web series

Big Movie Zoo is known for its hot web series. Big Movie Zoo has launched his new web series Trailer. Whose name is Lailla Private Detective.

If you are fond of watching romantic web series, then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get hot scenes and suspense with romance.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then this web series has the best acting among all actors.

Lailla Private Detective

Padosan Se Pyaar web series will be released on 21th May 2021 Big Office Zoo application.

You all know that this new generation mostly likes to watch web series whether it is action thriller or romantic but people like it.

People like to watch it because it is shown on screen as a short film. It also does not waste people’s time and they enjoy a short film in a short period of time.

According to the news, now people are preferring to watch these short films more than films, but as we know people will not stop watching Bollywood movies, because those films include their favorite celebrities.

