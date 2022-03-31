Lake County News, California – Cesar Chavez Day marked March 31

State and federal officials have announced that Thursday, March 31, is Cesar Chavez Day in honor of the Arizona-born civil rights and labor activist who fought for better conditions for farm workers.

This day is celebrated on his birthday in 1927.

Chavez’s efforts resulted in better working conditions and laws that gave agricultural workers the right to organize and join unions.

The full announcement from Governor Gavin Newsom is below.

Throughout his life of work and service, Cesar Chavez empowered thousands of people to stand together for their rights and lead our nation towards a more just and just society. His visionary leadership inspired a powerful movement, which is still alive today, to champion people from all walks of life…