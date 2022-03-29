Lakers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Both Suspect For Mavericks Game – All Lakers

Anthony Davis is one step closer to a return on the court for the Lakers. According to multiple reports, Davis had a full rehearsal on Monday and was upgraded from “out” to “doubtful” for the Lakers Tuesday’s game in Dallas. ESPN’s Dave McManin previously reported that Davis is likely to return in the first week of April.

The LeBron James news was not as encouraging. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha was the first to report that LeBron was suspected to play against the Mavericks.

James suffered an ankle sprain at the hands of the Pelicans in the second quarter of the Lakers 116-108 on Sunday. He finished the game, but attended the post game presser with his ankle heavily taped and admitted the pain was “terrible”.

The Lakers are just one game ahead of San…