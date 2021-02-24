“Lakers are not winning a title when they lose to Wizards without Anthony Davis”: Shannon Sharp criticizes LeBron James for his sterile performance in a 3-defeat streak. sport

Shannon Sharp is highly critical of the Lakers these days. He believes that losing to Wizards without Anthony Davis is a terror-worthy issue.

The Lakers are currently in free fall. His 3 defeats in 3 matches without Dennis Schroder and Anthony Davis have highlighted his depth issues. Lebron James was not working very hard in any of his losses.

James has also shot atrocities in the month of February – worse than Russell Westbrook. King has also been given the weight of scoring, facilitating and at times being the team’s shot-blocker.

We are starting to see the 2017-18 regular season version of James. This was another season when Lebron made his season debut on Hot Shooting Streak, but later won again. Lebron is also starting to conserve his energy at both ends of the floor without the ball.

Overall, the Lakers certainly look like they are worse than they were last year. On the other hand, contestants like the Sixers, Nets and Clippers are arguably better. This is going to be a real dogfight for him at the playoffs for the moment.

Shannon Sharp criticized Lebron James and co-opted for losing without Anthony Davis

The Wizards were probably 13th in the East coming into the game, but were on a 4-game win streak. They would beat the Rockets, Nuggets, Blazers and Celtics in this streak – all of them would surely be the playoff teams on their night.

Still, Shannon expected a better performance from Lacosho – especially after the first half. He said as much on Twitter in his mentions.

If * you need AD to defeat wizards, you cannot win a title. https://t.co/ebwxhv8KvA – Shannon Sharp (@ShannonShare) 23 February, 2021

The Lakers definitely need to pull their socks up if believers like Shannon Sharp start losing faith in them. The newly formed Brooklyn Nets SuperMate is definitely giving him some Nervous Nights.