Lakers coach Frank Vogel: I haven’t been told anything about job status

the moment The Lakers beat Denver 146-141. defeated by Sunday nights in overtime, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski sent a tweet Lakers coach Frank Vogel will be fired by the team and will be notified of the decision as soon as Monday.

Seventeen minutes later, Vogel was before the media, forced to answer questions about the report. When asked if he had spoken to anyone about his future at the Lakers front office, Vogel was clear that this was news to him.

“My reaction is, I haven’t been told S—and I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game and celebrate what these youngsters did in terms of scratches and claws and get back in the game and get W We will deal with tomorrow, tomorrow,” he said.

Vogel said he was informed of the tweet…