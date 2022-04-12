Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after three seasons

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers have fired championship-winning head coach Frank Vogel after three seasons, the first to pay the price for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history.

The Lakers delivered a much shorter season than expected by finishing the schedule with a 33–49 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs, even though 10 teams in the West made it. An unacceptable performance for a club that played supporting roles with legends like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and more.

Vogel was fired exactly 18 months after he led the Lakers to their 17th position.