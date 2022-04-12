Lakers Fire Coach Frank Vogel

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – The Los Angeles Lakers on Monday announced the sacking of their coach Frank Vogel, who is paying a price for the 2021-2022 season far below the objectives of the NBA basketball franchise.

“This is an extraordinarily difficult decision, but we think it is necessary at this point,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement.

In office since 2019, Vogel, who won the NBA Championship title in his first season, was unable to see his team qualify for the play-off stage this year.

The Lakers have actually turned the 2021-2022 campaign into a miserable 11th…