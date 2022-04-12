Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after disappointing season

LOS ANGELES — Frank Vogel masterminded the Los Angeles Lakers’ 17th championship on their bench in his first season in remarkable history.

Just 18 months after that win, he also became a part of the Lakers’ past.

The Lakers fired Vogel on Monday, choosing their title-winning coach to take the first fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history.

Los Angeles finished 33–49 and missed the 10-team Western Conference playoffs this season. It was a humiliating shortcoming for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and a veteran-laden supporting cast, who were widely expected to fight for another championship.

Vogel was under contract until next season, but the rosters have recovered almost nothing over the past two seasons…