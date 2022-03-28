Lakers: Frank Vogel completely wraps up LA's season after losing to Pelicans - All Lakers

Lakers: Frank Vogel completely wraps up LA’s season after losing to Pelicans – All Lakers

The Lakers enjoyed three full days leading up to their crucial matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday. For the first two quarters, the Lakers looked like a well-rested team in every way, focused on turning their season around. They enjoyed a 23-point lead till half-time and then, it all fell apart. The Pelicans bounced back in the second half to capture a 116–108 victory. After another disappointing defeat, athletics bill orami Provided a Frank Vogel quote that couldn’t be more fitting:

Read Full News