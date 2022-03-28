Lakers: Frank Vogel completely wraps up LA’s season after losing to Pelicans – All Lakers

The Lakers enjoyed three full days leading up to their crucial matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday. For the first two quarters, the Lakers looked like a well-rested team in every way, focused on turning their season around. They enjoyed a 23-point lead till half-time and then, it all fell apart. The Pelicans bounced back in the second half to capture a 116–108 victory. After another disappointing defeat, athletics bill orami Provided a Frank Vogel quote that couldn’t be more fitting:

“Time is running out on us.”

Time is really running out. There are only eight games left in the Lakers’ regular season. They are now just one game ahead of the Spurs for the final play-in tournament seed. The Lakers’ season has been a disaster, but now, they are as close as ever to making it a full-blown…