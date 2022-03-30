Lakers: Frank Vogel hints at extended absence for LeBron James - All Lakers

Lakers: Frank Vogel hints at extended absence for LeBron James – All Lakers

The Lakers crashed out of the play-in tournament in Dallas last night. LeBron James was sidelined with an ankle sprain, LA allowing the Mavericks to score 82 points in the first half as part of a 128–110 never-ending defeat. They are now seeded eleventh.

LeBron’s return for Thursday’s Lakers game in Utah is far from a sure thing, based on Frank Vogel’s pregame press conference quotes.


