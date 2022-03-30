Lakers: Frank Vogel hints at extended absence for LeBron James – All Lakers

The Lakers crashed out of the play-in tournament in Dallas last night. LeBron James was sidelined with an ankle sprain, LA allowing the Mavericks to score 82 points in the first half as part of a 128–110 never-ending defeat. They are now seeded eleventh.

LeBron’s return for Thursday’s Lakers game in Utah is far from a sure thing, based on Frank Vogel’s pregame press conference quotes.

Discussing LeBron’s missing Dallas game, Vogel told reporters it was “the latest and probably the biggest blow to our psyche.”

As athletics bill orami Points out, the tonality of Vogel’s statement could suggest that the Lakers may be taking on impossible odds to make the playoffs in the long run by the time LeBron is ready to return.

LeBron himself told the pain of the injured …