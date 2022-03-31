Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis Suspect For Utah Game – All Lakers

As expected, the latest update on the Lakers’ injury report isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha was one of the first reporters to provide details on the current condition of LeBron James (left ankle) and Anthony Davis (middle leg sprain).

By all indications, LeBron James will miss a second game in a row after spraining his ankle in the Lakers’ defeat at the hands of the Pelicans on Sunday. James didn’t fit the Lakers’ 128-110 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

LA will miss both stars again when the team takes on the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

Davis has been out since February 16 after suffering a mid-leg sprain against the Utah Jazz. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday that Davis is targeting a return on Friday…