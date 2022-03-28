Lakers: Insider Discusses LA Potential Trading Anthony Davis – All Lakers

A common motive for the Lakers’ disappointing season is waiting for Anthony Davis to return from injury. Davis’ lack of availability this year, along with L.A.’s futility, had previously generated chatter from nationally televised talking heads that the Lakers should be thinking about business AD this summer.

This will be a big change for the franchise. At least one insider doesn’t see that happening.

Bleacher Reports Jake Fisher Joins Mark Stein on his Substack podcast To discuss all things NBA. Including, what should the Lakers do this summer with a roster that has done massively poorly.

Fischer denied any notion that general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers would consider trading Davis.