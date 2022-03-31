Lakers: Kendrick Nunn not expected to return this season – All Lakers

The week and season, defined by injuries, took another turn on Tuesday. Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes.

The guard has been battling a bone fracture in his knee throughout the year and has yet to play a game for the Lakers. Last summer, the Lakers signed a two-year deal with the former Miami Heat guard, which also includes a player option for the 2022-2023 season.

Given that Nunn is set to miss the entire season, it is a virtual lock that he will exercise his $5.25M option. If he chooses free agency, he will have a very limited market.

The Lakers knew that signing an injured nun this season was a gamble. Like most calculated gambles the Front Office took, it ended…