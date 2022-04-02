Lakers: League rule could prevent LeBron James from winning the scoring title – All Lakers

LeBron has done many remarkable things in his career. Before his ankle injury, he was set to do something he hadn’t done since the 2007–2008 season – winning the NBA scoring title.

Entering the game on Friday, LeBron was tied with Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo for top of the league scoring average (30.1 ppg). But as veteran NBA reporter Mark Stein pointed out on Thursday, LeBron will have to play at least three more games to officially qualify for the scoring title.

The 18-time All-Star has played 55 of LA’s 76 games this season. Much of his missed games, prior to his recent ankle injury, came from recurring pain in his left knee.

LeBron has missed three of the Lakers in the last four games. He didn’t play in LA’s road games earlier this week in Dallas and Utah…