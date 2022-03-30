Lakers leave play-in position after losing to Mavericks

DALLAS — For the first time since the first week of the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers crashed out of the play-im Tuesday night after a 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

play without lebron james (sprained left ankle) and Anthony Davis (sprain in the center of the right leg), the Lakers lost up to 37 points, while Luka Doncic He recorded a 30-point triple-double in the first three quarters (34 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists).

Photo: AP

“We didn’t execute well enough or play hard enough, IQ, intelligence, focus and fighting enough,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “So, it’s not acceptable and it was a poor performance across the board. Coach, …