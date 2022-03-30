Lakers: LeBron James Gives Pelicans Forward’s Mother A Fabulous Birthday Gift – All Lakers

As an NBA rookie, there is no greater thrill than an exceptional performance affecting the final score of the game. It’s even better when that performance is against LeBron James.

Pelicans rookie forward Trey Murphy III scored all of his 21 points in the second half as New Orleans overcome a first-half deficit of 23 points and beat the Lakers. It was the second highest mark of Murphy’s youth career.

After the game, The Athletics’ Bill Oram posted a hilarious moment involving LeBron James and Trey Murphy III. According to Oram, Murphy introduced his mother to LeBron as a birthday present.

It was a classy move from LeBron. The superstar expressed how disappointed he was with both the loss to the Lakers and an ankle injury in the second match.