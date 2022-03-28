Lakers: LeBron James reveals the seriousness of his ankle injury – All Lakers

There are a lot of overused phrases in this world, but they are also overused because they are often accurate. “To add insult to injury” is on the list and it certainly defined the Lakers’ 116-108 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday. The Lakers were playing some of their best basketball in the first half of a “must win game” in recent memory. Then, LeBron twisted his left ankle in the second quarter.

LeBron remained in the game, putting the finishing touches on a 25-point finish in the first half, and logging more than 21 minutes in the second half for a 39-point performance. After the game, LeBron discussed with reporters how his ankle felt:

“It’s terrible. It’s just awful.

Their response provides additional color to the box score. He wasn’t nearly as effective in the second half of the Lakers…