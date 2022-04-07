Lakers: NBA Insider Reveals Why DeMar DeRozan Decided Not to Sign With LA – All Lakers

Magic Johnson caused quite a stir earlier this week as ESPN’s Get Up! The LA legend and former chairman of the Lakers’ basketball operations discussed how the Lakers front office had the opportunity to sign two-time All-NBA player DeMar DeRozan, but opted to trade Russell Westbrook instead.

Against the backdrop of the Lakers’ miserable weather, the Magic’s comments set off a predictable firestorm. The ear-shoulder-energised energizer came out.

in an episode of Brian Windhorst’s Hoop Collective PodcastESPN’s Om Youngmisuke explains why DeRozan decided not to sign with the Lakers.