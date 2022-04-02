Lakers: Pundit Explains Why LeBron James’ Razzie Awards Extended His Legacy – All Lakers

LeBron James took home the Raspberry Award for “Worst Actor” for his performance Space Jam: A New Legacy There has been a lot of fun. Especially since the star of the original version was none other than Michael Jordan.

You may have heard – people like to compare LeBron James to Michael Jordan.

Fox Sports Nick Wright Thinks that winning a somewhat embarrassing award to LeBron shows how James is judged differently by everyone, not just NBA analysts. Wright brought up Shaq’s performance in the 1996 film kazaam Despite the fact that it owns a pathetic 5% review rating on RottenTomatoes.com, rarely mentioned. Wright also feels that James’s acting isn’t necessarily worse or better than Jordan’s in the original. space Jam,