Lakers: Russell Westbrook blasts Frank Vogel in exit interview – All Lakers

When a season ends like the Lakers, there’s a good chance that some complaints will air during player exit interviews. Russell Westbrook walked into the media room with a few people.

Just days after Broderick Turner of The LA Times reported that ‘Russ has never respected Frank from day one’, Westbrook made several critical comments about Frank Vogel. The head coach was officially sacked by the Lakers on Monday, but he knew the move was being made since Sunday night.

in that incorporation interviewWestbrook had this to say about his relationship with Vogel last season.