Lakers’ Russell Westbrook fuels complaints after disastrous season

Now that the Los Angeles Lakers’ disappointing season is over and they fired coach Frank Vogel with one year remaining on his contract, Russell Westbrook opened up about the issues that plagued him throughout the season.

After gaining in the off-season and adding to the hype of the Lakers’ championship potential, Westbrook never quite fit in with their new team.

“I think it’s unfortunate, to be honest, because I’ve never had a problem with any of my coaches before,” Westbrook said in a press conference on Monday. “I’m not sure what his issue was with me or I’m not sure why, but I can’t really give you an answer as to why we never really connected.”

Westbrook’s 18.5 points-per-game mark was the lowest point of his career since 2009–10, when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged 16.1.