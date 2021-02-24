LATEST

“Lakers to chase Hassan Whiteside instead of DeMarcus cousin: Lakers journalists claim LeBron is set to team up with James Kings Center. Sports

The report claimed that the Lakers’ team will likely Lebron james Hassan with Whiteside until Anthony Davis returns from injury.

Ever since Anthony Davis went down with a right calf strain, the Lakers have been dull. They have lost 3 of their last 4 games, including a devastating overtime loss at the bottom of the barrel Washington Wizard. On the other hand, LeBron James does not yet remember a game and has been increasing his game per minute since Eddie’s injury.

In the wake of the Lakers’ regular-season woes, it was reported that the former lakers Center Demarcus Cousins ​​will bid farewell to the Houston Rockets. This prompted the Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor to tweet that the Lakers could chase the Cousins ​​in free agency.

Also read: “Dear Meek Mill, I find it extremely objectionable”: Vanessa Bryant responded to the Philadelphia rapper citing the death of Kobe Bryant on his song.

These reports of KOC were turned down by Lakers reporters Dan Voick and Broderick Turner, who believe the Lakers would target another big man.

The Los Angeles Lakers could go after Hassan Whiteside before the trade deadline.

The Lakers need to leave zero Anthony Davis, at least for the next few weeks. He recently waived Quinn Cook to vacate a roster spot. The report claimed that they are working to deal with the Sacramento Kings for Hassan Whiteside, to fill It is empty Roster spot.

Read also: “Michael Jordan was right to pick Terry Rozier over Kemba Walker”: How beneficial has the GOAT been over the Hornets star pick at Celtics point guard

“The Lakers do not expect a reunion with Houston center DeMarks Cousins ​​if it becomes available. However, the team will oversee the buy and trade markets for potential additions to their frontcourt. Sacramento center Hassan Whiteside, averaging 8.3 points, 5.7 There are rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game, a potential target.

Hasan Whiteside will definitely help on defense in the frontcourt. He is not nearly as mobile or switchable in defense as Anthony Davis, but has a larger body that would provide a solid paint presence for the Lakers in Davis’ absence.

He had a solid year with Portland trail Blazers As of last season he was without Jusuf Nurkic for the majority of the year.

