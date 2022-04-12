Lakers tweet thank you note after firing Frank Vogel

The Lakers officially announced the sacking of coach Frank Vogel on Monday and simultaneously released a graphic with the caption “Thank you, Coach.”

It was a strange sequence all around for the Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski First reported that he coached his last game with the Lakers shortly after the conclusion of his regular season on Sunday night. But when Vogel was asked about the post-game report, he said, “I haven’t been told s—.”

Even during his last media availability of the season on Monday morning, LeBron James said he had not been told that Vogel was fired. Exactly an hour later, Los Angeles announced that it had fired Vogel.

But tweeting a thank you note in the same breath that you fire your championship-winning coach is not the best PR. it…