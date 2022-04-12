Lakers tweet thank you note after firing Frank Vogel

The Lakers officially announced the sacking of coach Frank Vogel on Monday and simultaneously released a graphic with the caption “Thank you, Coach.”

It was a strange sequence all around for the Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski First reported that he coached his last game with the Lakers shortly after the conclusion of his regular season on Sunday night. But when Vogel was asked about the post-game report, he said, “I haven’t been told s—.”


