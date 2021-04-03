“Lakers vs Celtics on April 15th to have fans present at Staples Center”: LeBron James and co will try and beat their traditional rivals in front of limited capacity crowd | The SportsRush

LA Lakers announce some incredibly important news ahead of their game against the Boston Celtics, allowing people back at Staples Center.

The LA Lakers are having a bit of an odd season to say the least. The franchise had a good start to the campaign for the most part. But, due to injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the team could be headed for the play-in tournament at the end of the season.

In the midst of all this bad news though, there is something that the fans of the team can look forward to. Los Angeles was one of the worst hit COVID-19 cities in the country. Due to this, thus far, fans have not been allowed back at Staples Center just yet.

But, according to a recent notice issued by the LA Lakers, that is about to change very soon.

LA Lakers to be allowed to host fans at Staples Center during their game against the Boson Celtics

The presence of fans can mean a lot to the players. Just knowing they are there can fill the home team with confidence, and give them that extra boost to go on and win the game.

And so, when this notice was put up by the LA Lakers, fans and players alike were likely filled with uncontrollable joy.

Lakers-Celtics on April 15 = fans back at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/8Z89tjTjRh — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 2, 2021

LA Lakers versus the Boston Celtics is quite a historic matchup as well. So it could be said that its rather fitting, that this is the match where fans are finally let into the arena.

Still, it is advised to be a bit careful while you are at the event. As long as COVID-19 still runs rampant, we as the people need to keep our guards up. However, just the fact that fans are being let into arenas is a very encouraging sign for the future.

