Lakers Vs Jazz – Game Recap – March 31, 2022

Salt Lake City — Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 17 rebounds as the Utah Jazz broke a five-game losing streak with a 122-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

“Winning was a big deal,” Mitchell said. “The negativity and the loss and all that pressure was more outlandish, but it wasn’t an ideal time for a five-game losing streak. So it’s good to celebrate tonight.”

Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points, Mike Connelly 18 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 11 in a return from injury as the Jazz continued their fight to stay out of the Western Conference play-in game.

Utah led wire-to-wire, the fourth game of the season in which it was never behind. But, the Lakers stayed within striking distance until Gobert was slammed down…