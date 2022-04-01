Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread: 2022 NBA Picks, March 31 Best Bets From Proven Computer Models

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-44) and Utah Jazz (45-31) clashed in a fight on Thursday night. Both teams are struggling in this matchup, with Utah losing five straight games. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is on a three-game losing streak. The Lakers have won both regular-season matchups against Utah so far, and they desperately need another win in it as they hold a half-game lead over the Spurs for the final play-in spot in the West. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (ankle) are both expected to miss out on this matchup for the Lakers. The return of Bojan Bogdanovic is expected to provide a boost to Utah, who has missed nine games in a row due to a calf injury.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena….