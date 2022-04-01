Lakers Vs Jazz Predictions: Best Bets, Pick Against Spreads, Thursday, March 31

We have two struggling teams battle in the Western Conference tonight because Los Angeles Lakers Head to Face Salt Lake City Utah Jazzu,

Utah (45-31) has started a five-game losing streak and currently finds itself sitting sixth in the West standings. The Jazz gave the Clippers a 25-point lead on Tuesday night, which ultimately fell to a 121-115 loss. Donovan Mitchell offered 33 points and six assists in the loss and shared his disappointment with the media after the game.

Los Angeles (31–44) have dropped three straight and currently hold on to the final play-in tournament spot as the 10th seed in the West. As LeBron James abandoned his current road trip early due to an ankle injury, the Lakers once again looked indifferent to their 128-110 loss to the Mavericks…